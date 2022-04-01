Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 433 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Entergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

