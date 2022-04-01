Parallel Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

