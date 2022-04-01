Parallel Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $293.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.76.

