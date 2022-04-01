Parallel Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

