Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

BBCA opened at $70.14 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

