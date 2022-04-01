Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after buying an additional 329,265 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

RCI stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

