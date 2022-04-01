Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 729,709 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

