Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PKOH stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 3,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 837,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

