Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.81.

Shares of PH stock traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.76. 777,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average is $303.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

