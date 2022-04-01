Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.88

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.88 and last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 4124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.72.

PSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 37.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.