Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

PDCO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.37. 762,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,172. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,876,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

