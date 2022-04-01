Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 113.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

