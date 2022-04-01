Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.33.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 12,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 294,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 350,654 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

