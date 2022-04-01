Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.33.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

