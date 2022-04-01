Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

PEGRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

