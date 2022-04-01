PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.11 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

