Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 16,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $5,589,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

