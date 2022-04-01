PGGM Investments Acquires 876 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Assurant worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

