PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,836 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.03 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

