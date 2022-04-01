PGGM Investments Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

