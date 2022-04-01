PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

