PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.36 and a 1-year high of $710.21. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total value of $285,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $17,776,891. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

