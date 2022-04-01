PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,664 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

