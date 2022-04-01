PGGM Investments Sells 32,491 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,491 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.21% of Pentair worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

