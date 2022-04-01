PGGM Investments Sells 99,806 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,806 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

