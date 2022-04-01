PGGM Investments Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $287.46 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

