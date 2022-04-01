PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $46,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $545.52 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

