PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.54 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

