PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.05. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.24.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

