Philip Harrison Sells 79,521 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.45), for a total value of £209,140.23 ($273,958.91).
LON:BBY opened at GBX 257 ($3.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
