Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,874,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

