PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 523,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,455. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.