Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 345,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,819,171 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $40.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.