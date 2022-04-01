Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 53,016 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PINS stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

