Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.
Shares of PPSI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
