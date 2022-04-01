Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

Shares of PPSI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

