Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBFGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

