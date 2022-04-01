Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

