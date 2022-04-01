Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.60.

PIPR opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

