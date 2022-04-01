Piper Sandler Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $34.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

