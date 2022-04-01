Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CBSH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.