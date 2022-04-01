Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WSBC stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

