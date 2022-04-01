Piper Sandler Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

TFC stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 182.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.