PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 776,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,826. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

