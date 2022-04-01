Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

POLY opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,325,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

