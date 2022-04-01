Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $45,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,347 shares of company stock worth $2,584,651. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 24,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,912. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

