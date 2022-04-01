Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pola Orbis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.29. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.