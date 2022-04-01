Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $42.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

