Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Polaris worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII opened at $105.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

