PolkaFoundry Price Down 2% Over Last Week (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $858,307.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00107604 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,946,029 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

