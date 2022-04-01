Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.28. Pool has a one year low of $335.24 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

